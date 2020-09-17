Abu Dhabi: Dubai: The UAE has confirmed 786 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 82,568.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 92,912 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the total number of recovered cases of Covid-19 reached 72,117 with 661 cases recovered today after receiving treatment.
There were no deaths announced.