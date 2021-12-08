Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths for the second consecutive day.
According to the latest coronavirus update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that the new cases were revealed after 355,085 PCR tests were conducted across the country, as per of the ministry’s plan to broaden the scope of screenings.
The newly detected infections have increased total cases to 742,507, while death toll has remained unchanged at 2,149. A total of 89 people made full recovery, bringing total recoveries to 737,570.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to stick to precautionary measures and cooperate with various health authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.