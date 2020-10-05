Dubai: The UAE on Monday announced that 932 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after conducting 87,669 PCR tests across the country over the past 24 hours.
This brings the total confirmed infection cases in the country to 99,733, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in its latest update on coronavirus.
The virus has claimed three more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 429.
The ministry also announced that 1,287 infected patients have fully recovered, pushing the overall recovered cases to 89,410, leaving 9,894 active cases under treatment.