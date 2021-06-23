Dubai: UAE reported 1,988 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also confirmed six fatalities, taking the death toll from infections and their complications to 1,773.
The new cases were diagnosed after 249,333 PCR tests had been conducted. The total number of PCR tests conducted in the UAE since the onset of the pandemic stand at 55,802,956; the total number of people diagnosed with infection were 618,148.
Meanwhile, 1,922 people have been declared fully recovered. This brings the total number of people who have made recoveries to 597,008.
Currently there are 19,367 active cases in the country.