Dubai: UAE reported 1,961 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities on Thursday.
National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority also reported 1,803 recoveries over the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 498,943.
The new infections were detected after stringent testing; 193,693 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Since the global pandemic came to UAE's shores, the country has conducted 43,904,822 tests.
The new infections take the total number of COVID-19 positive cases diagnosed in the UAE to 518,262.
Currently, the UAE has 17,735 active cases.
Meanwhile, UAE's inoculation programme is in full swing; 10,407,772 doses of vaccine have so far been dispensed.