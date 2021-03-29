Abu Dhabi: Another 1,874 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 457,071, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 167,309 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 440,731 after 2,025 COVID-10 patients received the all-clear.
The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll also rose to 1,486 as five more patients succumbed to the deadly virus.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.