Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 1,763 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 570,836.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, three more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 1,680.
A total of 1,740 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 550,525.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 189,946 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.