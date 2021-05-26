Dubai: UAE reported 1,757 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also confirmed three fatalities, taking the death toll from the infection and its complications to 1,661.
In the past 24 hours, 225,954 PCR tests were conducted in the country leading to the detection of the new cases. So far, since the beginning of the pandemic, 49,235,759 tests have been conducted in the UAE leading to the detection of 561,048 cases.
Meanwhile, 1,725 people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 540,886.
Currently, UAE has 18,501 active cases of coronavirus; those affected are receiving the necessary medical care to aid in their recovery.