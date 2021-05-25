Dubai: UAE reported 1,672 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also confirmed four fatalities, taking the toll from the virus to 1,658.
Over the past 24 hours, 224,002 PCR tests were conducted leading to the detection of the new cases. Since the pandemic began, UAE has conducted 449,009,805 PCR tests and detected a total of 559,291 cases.
The UAE also announced that 1,630 people had made a full recovery, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 539,161.
Currently, there are 18,472 active cases in the UAE.