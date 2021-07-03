ABU DHABI EDE
The Department of Health of Abu Dhabi recently introduced a new COVID-19 screening method in shopping malls, some residential areas and at all land and air entry points. The new scanning system was developed by EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi, part of the International Holding Company (IHC).
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 1,632 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 637,877, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

Six more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 1,831.

A total of 1,561 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 616,197.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 291,676 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.