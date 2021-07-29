Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday reported the detection of 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 1,508 new recoveries.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new cases were detected after 302,236 PCR tests were conducted the country over the past 24 hours across as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has increased to 677,801, while fatality tally has risen to 1,1939, and total recoveries have now touched 655,183.
The ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.