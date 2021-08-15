Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 1,189 new cases of COVID-19, four fatalities and 1,419 fresh recoveries on Sunday.
According to the latest numbers, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus infections were detected after 218,163 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With today’s newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 701,776, while the death toll has now touched 2,001, and overall recoveries have climbed to 679,760.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.