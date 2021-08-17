Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday reported 1,115 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths and 1,544 recoveries over the past 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest cases were detected after conducting 247,213 PCR tests across the country.
This brings the total infections in the country to 704,000 and death toll to 2,006 while the recovery tally has now climbed up to 682,809.
The ministry expresses its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes of swift recovery to the patients.
It appealed to community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety