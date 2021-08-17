1 of 8
GRAB BREAKFAST OR LUNCH AT DUBAI SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK: Taking place until August 21, the first-ever DSS Summer Restaurant Week will serve up the tastiest of dishes to residents and visitors with great meal options available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus also offering kids menus for the first time at every meal. Your chance to experience dozens of the city’s best restaurants this summer at limited time exceptional prices. It will be available for Dh69 with a choice of main breakfast dish options, hot beverages and a juice or Dh25 for children. A two-course lunch will cost Dh95 for adults and Dh35 for children.
SUNIDHI CHAUHAN LIVE IN DUBAI: Don't miss your chance to hear Sunidhi Chauhan live when she takes to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena, as part of this year's Dubai Summer Surprises. Fans of the Bollywood playback singer will have the opportunity to hear her incredible vocal range, which must be heard to be believed. Chauhan's interpretations of some of her biggest and most popular songs, like Mehboob Mere and Deedar De, as well as other smash-hit melodies, will mesmerize the audience. At 8 p.m., the doors open. Tickets start from Dh100.
FREE HIIT CLASSES: For adults, Festival Plaza is offering a selection of workouts not to be missed including Pilates, BollyHIIT and Bhangra HIIT every Friday and Saturday until July 3 in partnership with The PAD Fitness. August will see the mall team up with Gymnation for HIIT, free weight cardio, Zumba and more until August 28 from Thursday to Saturday.
AVENTURA PARK DSS DEAL: The ultimate outdoor adventure destination, Aventura Parks at Mushrif Park will welcome kids and adults to enjoy a host of activities such as nature trails, tree surfing, rope climbing and ziplining as part of a special lineup of events for DSS. Available daily from 5pm to 12am for Dh99, the Aventura Summer Nights promotion gives visitors access to the park’s 24 ziplines, six circuits, 80 obstacles and more than 1,640 metres of games.
VISIT THE DUBAI ICE RINK: Enjoy live music from talented DJs, give in your song requests and skate and dance the night away to great beats and falling snow. The perfect 90-minute experience to get you in the weekend mood and is now priced at Dh94 when you buy your ticket on the website.
FREE FAMILY FUN: With Dubai’s annual popular shopping festival, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) now in full swing, Festival Plaza is hosting free-to-attend activities for adults and children. Running until September 4, Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali will be offering a jam-packed schedule to keep the whole family entertained. Ranging from fun-filled play zones, where children and adults will be able to get creative with wall art – think giant crayons, workshops such as gardening, reading sessions, as well as painting, ceramic work and cupcake and doughnut decorating. Plus, Festival Plaza will be hosting science experiments, special LEGO workshops.
VISIT THE VIEW: The View at The Palm, a stunning observation deck that showcases a 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah, allows you to experience the Palm Jumeirah like never before, as well as embark on an interactive journey towards the history of this island through multiple immersive touchpoints. With direct access from Nakheel Mall, level two of The Palm Tower will mark the entry point for visitors which houses a Starbucks Café, The View Exhibition, interactive aquarium tunnels and a gift shop. Visitors can also experience an immersive theatre that takes them through the ground-breaking history of the island. Towering at 240 metres over the Palm Jumeirah, Level 52 holds the observatory deck with spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai skyline and the island itself. Entrance is priced at Dh100 for adults.
FREE WORKSHOP AT THE GREEN PLANET: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is hosting a free event titled Tales of The Green Planet from August 19 to 21 with Modesh and Dana making a special appearance on the opening day. Catch panel discussions, interactive storytelling sessions and experience hands-on fun with a series of workshops including junk modelling using recycled materials led by authors who will discuss the issue of plastic pollution and the effects on ocean infrastructure and marine life with children. Families can take part in interactive scavenger hunts while visiting The Green Planet. Look out for clues and once completed collect a prize from The Learning Centre. Adding to the fun, Magrudy’s will be hosting a mini book fair.
