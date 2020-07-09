Dubai: UAE confirmed 532 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,288 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the country to 53,577.
The Minstry of Health and Prevention also announced one new fatalitiy caused by the contaigon. This brings the total death toll to 328.
With the new recoveries, the total number of recovered cases has reached 43,570.
The detection of the number of cases due to the diligent testing undertaken across the emirates. The new cases were detected after 49,000 new COVID-19 tests were conducted.
The new cases identified are undergoing treatment.
