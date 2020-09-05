Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced 705 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 73,471.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the number of recoveries has gone up to 63,652 after another 494 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear.
The deadly virus has claimed one more life in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s death toll to 388. This means that there are currently 9,221 active cases in the country.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 82,333 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.