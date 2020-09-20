Abu Dhabi: Another 674 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 84,916, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
No new fatalities from the deadly virus have been reported, leaving the country’s death toll at 404.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 761 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 74,273 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 97,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
This means the UAE has so far 10,239 active cases.