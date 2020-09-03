Covid test
Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay
Abu Dhabi: 614 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the UAE in the last 24 hours, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday.

Country has also reported 639 recoveries while no death has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is now 72,154.

The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 387 in UAE, while the total number of recoveries now stands at 62,668.