Abu Dhabi: 614 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the UAE in the last 24 hours, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday.
Country has also reported 639 recoveries while no death has been recorded in the last 24 hours.
Also see
- IPL in UAE: Training teams show the right attitude for battle ahead
- 10 films and shows to stream in the UAE in September
- UAE aid to Pakistan, free COVID testing, UAE-Israel ties, US defiance, India parliament, Lebanon government, issues in Europe, here are the top news in pictures today
- All the cool, fun activities you’ve missed in the UAE in the last 6 months
The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is now 72,154.
The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 387 in UAE, while the total number of recoveries now stands at 62,668.