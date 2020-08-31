1 of 6
Ford’s Project Apollo, in cooperation with Ford Motor Company Fund, has announced a community donation programme that will deliver 10 million masks to at-risk communities with limited access to personal protective equipment.

The beneficiaries of this donation drive will include national and local nonprofits across the US, schools, veterans and other at-risk communities that are currently facing shortages of personal protective equipment.

This latest donation is over and above the more than 75 million pieces of personal protective equipment Project Apollo has manufactured to protect healthcare workers, first responders and patients fighting COVID-19.

Ford, in partnership with United Auto Workers, has already produced more than 75 million pieces of personal protective equipment since the start of the pandemic. These include more than 19 million face shields and 42 million face masks, 50,000 patient ventilators, more than 32,000 powered air-purifying respirators in collaboration with 3M, and 1.6 million washable isolation gowns.

Project Apollo is Ford’s codename for its efforts to produce personal protective equipment, including respirators, face shields, medical gowns, plus ventilators for COVID-19.

Ford says recipients for the 10 million masks have been identified and distribution has already started. Additional donations will be made as mask production increases through the end of the year. Ford also plans to leverage its dealer network where possible once manufacturing ramps up.
