Dubai: The UAE has announced 574 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 70,805 on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 82,772 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE has gone up to 61,491 after another 560 patients recovered.
The ministry has also confirmed no deaths, and 8930 active cases.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.