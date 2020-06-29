Dubai: UAE has announced 449 new cases of COVID-19, while 665 patients have recovered and one has died, in a press briefing on Wednesday night,
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 48,246 while there have been 37,076 recoveries in total and 314 deaths so far.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 43,551 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of all.