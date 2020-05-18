Ministry of Health and Prevention announces latest coronavirus figures in the country

Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The cases of coronavirus infections in the UAE rose to 24, 190 after 832 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said during a media briefing on Monday.

The coronavirus has claimed four more lives, bringing the country’s death toll to 224, the ministry confirmed.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 1, 065 new COVID-19 patients after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 9,577 the total number of recovered patients.

The National Disinfection Programme will be from 8pm to 6am from Wednesday, 24th of Ramadan until further notice.

On Sunday, 731 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, while it also registered six more deaths from COVID-19.