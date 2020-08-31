Dubai: The UAE has announced 541 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 70,231.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 82,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE has gone up to 60,931 after another 331 patients received the all-clear.
The ministry has also confirmed the death of two more patients, bringing the total death toll to 384.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.