Dubai: The daily field inspections by Dubai Economy (DED) have resulted in strict adherence to health and safety protocols as only two shops were given fines while 748 businesses in Dubai were found compliant with coronavirus (COVID-19) safety guidelines, the DED tweeted on Thursday.
No shop was ordered closed and no commercial establishment was warned for failing to place the required physical distancing stickers and posters. The DED said its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department will continue to conduct daily monitoring of shops to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures.
The DED has also repeatedly called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The DED said anyone can report any violations through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumer rights website.