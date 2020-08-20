The new COVID-19 testing centre in Ajman has 20 laser screening booths and can receive between 6,000 and 8,000 people per day. Image Credit: Screengrab

Ajman: Residents in the Northern Emirates can now visit the new COVID-19 testing centre in Ajman and receive their results in only three minutes.

Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, inaugurated the coronavirus laser-screening centre in Ajman, which was established by Tamouh Healthcare.

He stated that the UAE’s leadership is exerting all possible efforts to set up advanced coronavirus testing centres, and is keen to protect the health of the country’s citizens and residents.

Abdullah Al Rashidi, project director at Tamouh Healthcare, said the centre is the first of its kind in the Northern Emirates, and will serve the citizens and residents of the region, especially those in Ajman, while operating round-the-clock. He pointed out that the cost of three-minute test will be available for Dh50 starting, and will be operational starting from August 19.

The centre has 20 laser screening booths and can receive between 6,000 and 8,000 people per day.

In the latest update of coronavirus cases, the UAE on Wednesday reported 435 new cases, one death and 113 recoveries, making the total number at 65,341 out of which 58,022 people have recovered. The total death toll stands at 367.

During the event, Sheikh Ammar said that the centre’s inauguration is in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership and reflects its keenness to protect the health of the community from the coronavirus, stressing the importance for everyone to adhere to relevant preventive measures and undergo testing.

After announcing the inauguration of the centre to the public, Sheikh Ammar and his delegation conducted the first coronavirus laser-screening test, which was followed by a tour of the centre, where they were briefed by Al Rashidi about its functions.