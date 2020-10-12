Dubai: A restaurant in Dubai was ordered for not adhering to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, Dubai Economy (DED) tweeted Monday.
The closure was done in coordination with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). The DED has also fined eight commercial establishments after their staff were found not wearing face masks and not taking the right measures for social distancing. Three more shops were given stern warnings for not posting health and safety stickers, including social distancing posters, while 853 businesses were found compliant with the health protocols.
Unrelenting inspection
The DED underlined its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department is continuously monitoring commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures. The DED has also repeatedly called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The DED also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumer rights website.