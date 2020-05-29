UAE disinfection programme will run from 10pm to 6am, instead of 8pm to 6am

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The National Disinfection Programme timings have been revised to run from 10pm until 6am instead of 8pm to 6am, starting Saturday May 30, 2020, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

The decision has been approved and announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of the Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The disinfection programme will continue to be implemented from 10pm until 5am at camel racing tracks.

The move aims to facilitate movement restrictions and give citizens and residents greater opportunity to meet their needs. It is also to help economic activity recover, and stimulate the commercial traffic and keep important basic sectors in operation.

Under the new decision, food outlets, cooperative societies, groceries, supermarkets and pharmacies will continue to operate 24/7.

The three government entities stressed the necessity for the excluded categories and establishments to comply with health and safety procedures and precautionary measures, such as limiting the entry/occupancy of customers to 30 percent of the establishment’s capacity of occupancy and maintaining safe distance between people (two meters) to avoid overcrowding.

They also called upon members of the public to fully comply with the decision and the timing of the disinfection programme, which is in the interest of the nation, the citizen, residents, and community safety.

They also urged the public to adhere to all relevant procedures followed, including staying at home and not going out except for necessities such as to buy food or medicine or to obtain medical care or for those working in vital sectors identified by the relevant authorities taking into account health guidelines and advice.