Russia has continued to see a steady rise of new infections, and new hot spots have emerged across the vast country of 147-million people that ranks the second in the world behind the United States in the number of coronavirus cases. | Above: Medical specialists treat a COVID-19 patient in an ICU of the Lomonosov University Clinic, in Moscow.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Moscow and much of the country are in their eighth week of a lockdown. | Above: Grave diggers lower a coffin while burying a person, who died of OVID-19, as mourners gather in a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Russia's Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kievsky Railway Station in Moscow
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Emergency doctors wearing protective equipment transport a man to a hospital for COVID-19 patients in St.Petersburg
Image Credit: AP
Cemetery workers wearing protective equipment pour chlorinated lime into a grave and on the coffin of a coronavirus victim during a burial ceremony at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow
Image Credit: AFP
Patients receive treatment in an intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine", which delivers medical aid to people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow
Image Credit: via REUTERS
A patient lies connected to a Drager Savina 300 ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Moscow City Clinical Hospital 52 in Moscow
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing an underground passage amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow
Image Credit: REUTERS
Medical workers dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) wheel a Covid-19 patient on a gurney inside Moscow City Clinical Hospital 52 in Moscow
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Medical workers dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) wheel a Covid-19 patient on a gurney outside Moscow City Clinical Hospital 52 in Moscow
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Doctors and medical workers dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) turn over an unconscious Covid-19 patient in his bed in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Moscow City Clinical Hospital 52 in Moscow
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A medical worker takes swabs for the coronavirus test from a conscript during a medical checkup at a military conscription office in Moscow
Image Credit: AP
Grave diggers wearing protective suits carry a coffin during the burial of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow
Image Credit: via REUTERS
A patient lies on a bed as medical specialists gather in a ward of the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine", which delivers treatment to people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow
Image Credit: via REUTERS
A medical worker wearing protective clothing helps a woman out of her wheelchair as she leaves after receiving treatment at a hospital for COVID-19 patients in St. Petersburg
Image Credit: AP
Vehicles spray disinfectant while sanitizing a road amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow
Image Credit: REUTERS
Doctors dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) discuss patients overnight condition ahead of their morning rounds inside Moscow City Clinical Hospital 52 in Moscow
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Cemetery workers wearing protective equipment bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow
Image Credit: AFP
Municipal workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant in an area in the center of Grozny
Image Credit: AP
Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow
Image Credit: REUTERS
A medical worker dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) assists a patient with Covid-19 in the hemodialysis care unit ward of Moscow City Clinical Hospital 52 in Moscow
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A medical worker wearing protective equipment disinfects his colleague after escorting a patient by ambulance to a hospital for COVID-19 patients in St. Petersburg
Image Credit: AP
Servicemen of Russia's Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear disinfect Moscow's Leningradsky railway station
Image Credit: AFP