Dubai: For vaccinated persons in the UAE, here is one more good news.
The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with 55 gyms and fitness centres in the city, is offering free training sessions for those who chose to be vaccinated against the virus.
Under the #EveryoneResponsibleForEveryone initiative, Gold’s Gym, Fitness First, The Warehouse Gym, Fitness 360, Seven, Just Play, and Zabeel Ladies Club, and others will offer the sessions.
The scheme will start on Monday, May 3, and will continue until May 13.