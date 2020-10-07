Dubai: Dubai Economy (DED) announced on Wednesday that five shops were fined and seven others were given stern warnings for breaching coronavirus (COVID-19) health and safety protocols. “Establishments that don’t implement the precautionary guidelines, such as physical distancing and the mandatory requirement for employees and consumers to wear masks, will face disciplinary action,” the DED has reiterated.
No shop was ordered closed and 731 commercial establishments were found compliant with the health protocols, following field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department on Tuesday.
Daily inspections
DED is conducting daily monitoring of commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures. DED also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.