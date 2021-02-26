All those who are due for the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will receive a text message with the date and location for their vaccination appointment, DHA said. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has approved a ten-week interval between the first and second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. DHA said this was based on recent studies from the University of Oxford on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and as per the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a tweet published on its official page, the authority said: “Recent studies from the University of Oxford on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showed a higher efficiency and higher acquired immunity when the dosing interval between the first and second dose was increased. Based on recent studies from the University of Oxford on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and as per the recommendations of WHO, DHA has approved a ten-week interval between the first and second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.”

All those who are due for the second dose of this vaccine will receive a text message with the date and location for their vaccination appointment, the authority said.

The move comes at a time when the UAE is still reporting 3,000-plus COVID-19 cases daily. Just today, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 16 deaths and 3,498 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of confirmed infection in the country to 385,160 and fatalities to 1,198.

Also today, Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced that the COVID-19 precautionary measures introduced in the beginning of February will be extended until the start of Ramadan in mid-April. The decision was based on an evaluation of the evolving COVID-19 situation and with data supporting the effectiveness of intensified safety measures and the recommendations of frontline authorities.