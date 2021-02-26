Dubai: UAE reported 16 deaths and 3,498 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced that 2,478 recoveries were made over the past 24 hours.
As part of UAE's commitment to stomp out COVID-19, 187,176 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours leading to the detection of the new cases. In total, 30,254,113 have been conducted in the UAE since the pandemic began.
The new cases brings the number of infections caught in the UAE to 385,160.
The fatalities take the death toll to 1,198.
UAE, which has one of the best percentages of recovery in the world when it comes to the novel coronavirus, reports total recoveries in the UAE number 377,537.