Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced the addition of a seventh centre, offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as part of its vaccination campaign against COVID-19.
Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee said that the DHA has added Al Safa primary health care centre to the six existing facilities, which are offering the vaccine for free. She said that the centre was added to accommodate the notable turnout for vaccination.
Dr Al Khaja stated that the vaccination plan, which was developed by the authority, was formulated in a flexible manner, allowing the addition of other centres for the “Pfizer-BioNTech” vaccine, to meet the growing requirements and the expected increased demand for vaccination in the coming period.
The campaign is targeting four main categories; the first category includes elders who are 60-years-old and above, people with chronic diseases and people of determination. The second category includes frontliners in both the public and private sectors. The third category includes vital-sector workers and the fourth category will be open to all those who wish to get vaccinated based on approved international and local protocols.
2. Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre
3. Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre
4. Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre
5. Al Barsha Primary Health Care Centre
6. Uptown Mirdiff Primary Health Care Centre
7. Hatta Hospital
The DHA highlighted that priority will be given to the first three categories and that the vaccination will be open to the fourth category in the near future.
UAE residents can register and book appointments for vaccination through the DHA app or the DHA’s toll-free number 800 342.