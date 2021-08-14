The latest approved process allows entry into public places in Abu Dhabi for those who are vaccinated with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved the entry process into public places limited to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists. The process will be implemented effective from Friday, 20 August 2021.

The approved process allows entry for those vaccinated with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days.

On Friday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee also announced the process for verifying international vaccination certificates for visitors to Abu Dhabi.

Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days. Children under 16 years, whose status will appear as green on Alhosn app without the requirement of a test, will also be allowed entry.

Unvaccinated individuals and those with grey status on Alhosn app, which reflects an expired PCR test, are prohibited from entering these public places.

The committee also announced those with a new residency permit have a grace period of 60 days to be vaccinated.

The process to enter public places also applies to visitors and tourists, who should also adhere to the international travel protocol.

Medical protocol

The committee explained that to maintain the vaccinated status on Alhosn app, a booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose according to the medical protocol for each vaccine. A grace period of 30 days is given to all those who have taken their second dose more than six months ago, before their status will turn grey on 20 September.

Participants in vaccine trials are exempted from a booster dose.

This follows the committee’s announcement last month that listed the public places limited to those vaccinated. These are shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, as well as gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks. The list also includes universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate.

Vaccination certificate verification

Before departure, visitors need to register in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app, complete the register arrivals form and upload an international vaccination certificate. Visitors will then receive an SMS including a link to download Alhosn app.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via ICA app or website. Visitors will then need to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.