Abu Dhabi: Vaccinated close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases in Abu Dhabi must from Sunday quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, announced on Saturday.
If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day seven, said the committee, in collaboration with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.
What about unvaccinated contacts?
Unvaccinated close contacts must quarantine for 10 days, and take a PCR test on day nine. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 10.
Those registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at SEHA Prime Assessment Centers at Zayed Port (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Center, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.