The UAE has suspended visa on arrival from March 19

Dubai: The UAE will temporarily suspend issuing all visas on arrival from 1am Thursday March 19, according to the Federal Authority for Citizenship and Identity.

The news was first broken by the UAE Embassy in London, who posted on on Twitter on Wednesday that from March 19, there will be no visas on arrival for travelers from UK until further notice.

Meanwhile, UK government announced a foreign travel advice for their citizens that UAE will temporarily suspend all visas on arrival with the exception of Diplomatic passport holders.

UAE Citizens and Residents are not impacted by this decision. Those who enter the country may be tested on arrival and/or be required to self-isolate, according to statement at the government website.

An official of the Australian Embassy also tweeted that the UAE will suspend issuing all visas on arrival, including for Australians. "Australians living in the UAE with existing resident visas are not affected," the tweet said.

Earlier this week, Dubai Airports said that passengers from some countries can still get visas on arrival at Dubai International.

