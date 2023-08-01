Abu Dhabi: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, announced that its Emergency Department has been awarded the prestigious Emergency Nurses Association’s (ENA) 2023 Lantern Award.
This award, which is valid for three years, recognises emergency departments that demonstrate exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research.
The Lantern Award highlights Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s accomplishments based on evidence-based practice and innovation in emergency care. The award symbolises the hospital’s commitment to quality, safety and maintaining a healthy work environment.
Read More
- Watch: 101-year-old Canadian expat in Dubai shares secret of her long life
- Federal Drug Prosecution investigates Asian suspect in massive narcotics haul in Abu Dhabi
- Abu Dhabi boosts smart agriculture research projects
- UAE: Students from 30 countries now study at Abu Dhabi-based Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities
“We are immensely proud to receive the Lantern Award for our Emergency Department,” said Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. “This prestigious honour not only highlights our dedication to delivering exceptional emergency and nursing care but also reinforces our position as a world-class hospital within the UAE and global healthcare ecosystem. It underscores our commitment to quality, safety, and continuous innovation, ensuring our patients receive the highest level of healthcare.”
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Emergency Department is among 53 winners to be honoured with this award this year. In 2020, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was one of the first hospitals to receive this award outside of the United States, demonstrating its commitment to delivering exceptional nursing care internationally.
As part of the evaluation process, the hospital was reviewed in five fundamental areas: leadership in practice, operations, education, advocacy, and research practice.
As a recipient, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will be recognised during the Emergency Nurses Association’s annual conference in San Diego between 21st-23rd September.