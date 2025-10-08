Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to launch UAE's first hybrid helipad for eVTOL aircraft

Helipad will serve as a direct landing point, using Archer’s 'Midnight' electric aircraft
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the Mubadala Health network, has announced plans to develop the UAE’s first hybrid helipad for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft within a hospital, in collaboration with Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), a leading U.S.-based eVTOL manufacturer.
The project aligns with the General Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) regulatory framework for hybrid vertiports and aims to enhance direct accessibility to the hospital, enabling seamless travel between key medical and commercial hubs across the region in just minutes — significantly reducing traditional ground transport times.
The new helipad will serve as a direct landing point for air taxis arriving at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, utilizing Archer’s “Midnight” electric aircraft — a four-passenger eVTOL vehicle designed for quiet, zero-emission operations. The aircraft’s cabin will be used for non-emergency patient transfers as well as critical organ transport, where rapid delivery is essential.
This partnership marks another milestone in Archer’s plans to launch commercial operations in Abu Dhabi. Together with the hospital, the company will upgrade the existing helipad to accommodate both traditional helicopters and electric vertical aircraft, further strengthening the emirate’s advanced air mobility infrastructure.
Bryan Bernhard, Chief Growth and Infrastructure Officer at Archer Aviation, said the partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reflects the company’s vision for a next-generation air mobility network—one that connects not only locations but also key elements of daily life across the UAE capital.
He added that the project demonstrates the progress achieved in collaboration with the GCAA toward building a comprehensive ecosystem for advanced air mobility in Abu Dhabi. The announcement follows earlier approval this year of the first hybrid vertiport at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, underscoring the emirate’s growing leadership in the field.
Dr. Jorge-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, emphasized that the collaboration with Archer will improve accessibility to world-class medical care and elevate the overall patient experience, consistent with the hospital’s patient-centric approach.
He noted that the initiative represents an innovative model of medical mobility, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for healthcare and integrated business excellence through the adoption of cutting-edge, future-ready transport solutions.
Archer aims to expand its operational network across the UAE, leveraging the country’s advanced regulatory environment that allows both conventional helicopters and eVTOL aircraft to operate from shared infrastructure. The company plans to continue partnering with leading institutions in Abu Dhabi to upgrade existing helipads into certified vertiports, in line with the emirate’s strategic vision for advanced air mobility.
