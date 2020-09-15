Dubai: The American Hospital is offering a special price of Dh150 for the COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test to passengers travelling by Emirates airline.
The offer is available at the main American Hospital in Oudh Metha and at its outreach clinics in Media City, Al Barsha and Al Khwaneej, said a spokesperson for the American Hospital in Dubai.
See more
- IPL in UAE: Training teams show the right attitude for battle ahead
- Pictures: First Chinese public school opens in Dubai
- UAE aid to Pakistan, free COVID testing, UAE-Israel ties, US defiance, India parliament, Lebanon government, issues in Europe, here are the top news in pictures today
- IPL in UAE: Many hands make light work of IPL team training
The hospital also has an offer for home or office testing within Dubai for Emirates passengers, priced at Dh250. This offer is available for a minimum of two passenger bookings.
Emirates passengers who wish to be tested need to go the hospital or the clinic closest to their home and present their valid ticket or boarding pass and a Emirates Identity Card. Results will be provided within 48 hours.
As of now, most passengers above the age of 12, travelling from Dubai to destinations abroad such as UK or Europe, are required to present the negative test that has been carried out more than 96 hours before departure.
People who have a severe disability are exempt from the test, according to aviation authorities.