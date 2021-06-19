Abu Dhabi: A 75-year-old Emirati has successfully recovered after undergoing an interventional surgery following an acute stroke, the Tawam Hospital said in a statement here.
The patient was admitted in the Al Ain-based hospital with symptoms of an acute stroke, which had resulted in the loss of her ability to speak or move her right limbs. She was immediately assessed and the medical team identified a blockage in an artery supplying blood to the brain.
The patient was then transferred to the cerebral catheterisation department, where the medical team rushed to remove the clot inside the cerebral vessels and restored perfusion to the brain.The patient’s condition improved rapidly and only 24 hours after the procedure, she was able to talk and move.
Time factor
“The time factor played a significant role in saving the life of this patient, as the awareness of the family in bringing her within two hours of the symptoms of stroke was one of the most important reasons for the success of the procedure and the subsequent improvement of the patient’s condition,” said Dr Jamal Al-Qutaish, consultant interventional radiologist and head of the radiology department at the hospital.
Stroke, in addition to being a cardiovascular disease, is the leading cause of death nationwide in the UAE, although up to 50 per cent of strokes are preventable. Strokes affect both sexes, with women more at risk than men. It is also the leading cause of paralysis worldwide.