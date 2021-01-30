Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi health authorities have closed the COVID-19 assessment centres at Al Rowda Healthcare Centre and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
Residents who test positive for COVID-19 must now visit Al Mafraq Hospital, announced the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, in collaboration with public health provider, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).
Those who have been in contact with a COVID-19 case must instead visit the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre’s Yellow Hall at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Al Mina Port.