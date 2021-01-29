Dubai: The UAE on Friday has crossed the 3 million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as part of its national vaccination drive.
Making the announcement on its twitter page, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said: “With a collaborative effort of the health sector and the commitment of the UAE community, we announce today that we have exceeded 3 million doses since the launch of the national vaccine campaign of COVID-19”.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 3,006,601 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 30.40 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.