Abu Dhabi: As part of a recently-launched audit programme, the PDepartment of Health — Abu Dhabi has issued new patient health-care data privacy standards.
The Aamen audit programme standards, which focus on the monitoring, protection, handling and accessibility of patient health-care data, are applicable to all health-care facilities in the emirate. They also cover insurance companies, health-care professionals, service providers and third-parties who have access to and process or store patients’ health-related data.