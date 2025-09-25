Abu Dhabi doctors use CAR-T therapy to treat rare autoimmune case

ADSCC, which launched the country’s first comprehensive bone marrow transplant programme in 2020, has built a reputation as the UAE’s leading centre for stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. It is the only facility in the country with a fully integrated stem cell collection, processing and clinical care model. In 2024, its cellular therapy processing laboratory received accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT)—a first in the UAE and one of only two in the region.