Abu Dhabi doctors use CAR-T therapy to treat rare autoimmune case

In a first-of-its-kind regional milestone, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), in collaboration with Yas Clinic Khalifa City, has successfully administered CAR-T cell therapy to a 38-year-old man diagnosed with severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and triple-positive antiphospholipid syndrome (APS).
The case is among the earliest in the Middle East where CAR-T therapy—traditionally reserved for oncology—has been applied to treat a complex autoimmune condition.
The patient had a history of severe complications, including diffuse alveolar haemorrhage, recurrent subdural haematomas, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, IVC thrombosis and Budd-Chiari syndrome. Despite multiple immunosuppressants and anticoagulants, his condition remained active and life-threatening.
After thorough evaluation, doctors at ADSCC and Yas Clinic Khalifa City selected him for CAR-T therapy, a cutting-edge immune-modulating treatment that is now being explored globally for patients with resistant autoimmune diseases.
Prof. Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC, said the case reflects “a bold step forward in treating severe autoimmune conditions. It is the result of years of commitment to research, innovation, and patient-centred care.”
Following treatment, the patient has shown early signs of improvement and immune reset. He has been discharged and will be closely monitored under a multidisciplinary plan, with follow-ups to track remission and clotting risks.
Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, described the achievement as “a transformative milestone in regional healthcare. Together, ADSCC and Yas Clinic Khalifa City are redefining the standards for autoimmune disease treatment and offering new hope to patients who have exhausted conventional therapies.”
The successful procedure highlights Abu Dhabi’s role in advancing research-driven, patient-focused healthcare. It reflects broader national efforts to place the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation, particularly in areas like regenerative medicine, advanced therapies, and personalised care.
ADSCC, which launched the country’s first comprehensive bone marrow transplant programme in 2020, has built a reputation as the UAE’s leading centre for stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. It is the only facility in the country with a fully integrated stem cell collection, processing and clinical care model. In 2024, its cellular therapy processing laboratory received accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT)—a first in the UAE and one of only two in the region.
Doctors said the case marks a turning point for patients in the region suffering from severe autoimmune conditions, for whom treatment options are often limited. CAR-T therapy, while still in trial phases for non-cancer conditions, is being closely studied worldwide as a new way of addressing chronic diseases that are resistant to conventional therapies.
For ADSCC and Yas Clinic Khalifa City, the achievement represents not only a medical breakthrough but also a reaffirmation of the UAE’s commitment to improving lives through research, innovation and world-class healthcare delivery.
