UAE doctors save 25-week-old foetus with spina bifida in90-minute surgery
Abu Dhabi: A complex fetoscopic surgery to repair spina bifida was successfully conducted at SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in Abu Dhabi.
The minimally invasive procedure, lasting 90 minutes, was performed on a 25-week-old foetus weighing 800 grams.
Spina bifida is a congenital defect that occurs when the spine and the membranes surrounding the spinal cord fail to close properly during early pregnancy. The condition can lead to neurological problems and long-term disabilities.
In this case, the surgery aimed to close the spinal defect, protecting neurological function, supporting mobility, improving bladder and bowel control, and enhancing brain development.
The procedure started with the SEHA Corniche Hospital team performing an abdominal opening similar to a caesarean section. The uterus was carefully accessed while preserving its wall integrity, a critical step to avoid premature labour and maintain a sterile environment for the foetus.
Ultrasound imaging was used to locate the foetus precisely, enabling the surgical team to prepare for the delicate procedure.
The paediatric surgery team from SEHA SKMC carried out the delicate repair of the spina bifida defect. Using specialised instruments and meticulous techniques, the spinal opening was closed to protect exposed nerves and the spinal cord, improving the child’s function after birth.
The operation used advanced fetoscopic techniques, allowing the team to operate through extremely small incisions. Miniature instruments and a camera were inserted into the uterus to repair the defect. Only three incisions, each three millimetres, were made, minimising invasiveness and accelerating recovery while preserving the uterine environment.
After the repair, the abdomen was carefully closed, allowing the pregnancy to continue safely until the planned delivery.
Traditionally, spina bifida defects were treated after birth, often resulting in more complex complications such as impaired mobility, bladder and bowel dysfunction, and multiple surgeries. Early intervention reduces the risk of neurological damage, giving the child a better chance at a healthier and more active life.
The surgery was conducted under the Visiting Physicians Programme, launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth. The programme promotes knowledge exchange and collaboration with distinguished medical experts worldwide.
Dr Adel Ali Al Junaibi, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at SEHA SKMC, said prenatal repair of spina bifida “greatly improves long-term outcomes, reducing the risk of paralysis and neurological complications while limiting the need for multiple surgeries after birth. Early intervention gives the child a better chance to walk independently and lead an active life.”
Dr Werner Gerhard Diehl, Consultant in Fetal Medicine at SEHA Corniche Hospital, said fetoscopic repair is performed before birth to correct the defect. “When carried out early, it improves mobility and lowers neurological risks without increasing risk to the mother. The procedure requires precision, careful planning and multidisciplinary teamwork. At SEHA Corniche Hospital, we have performed more than 500 therapeutic interventions, achieving outcomes that meet global standards and placing us at the forefront of fetal care in the UAE and the region.”
