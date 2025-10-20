Dr Werner Gerhard Diehl, Consultant in Fetal Medicine at SEHA Corniche Hospital, said fetoscopic repair is performed before birth to correct the defect. “When carried out early, it improves mobility and lowers neurological risks without increasing risk to the mother. The procedure requires precision, careful planning and multidisciplinary teamwork. At SEHA Corniche Hospital, we have performed more than 500 therapeutic interventions, achieving outcomes that meet global standards and placing us at the forefront of fetal care in the UAE and the region.”