Abu Dhabi: A whopping 70 per cent of Emirati men under the age of 30 years are known to suffer from obesity and diabetes, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has said.
Abu Dhabi’s public health provider has called upon men aged 20 to 30 years to undergo a full physical work-up every two to three months, with screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol and thyroid function. This should increase to an annual check every year once men turn 50.
The advice came on the occasion of Men’s Health Month, which is marked across the world every June. Seha also provided a number of other health-related facts across their social media platforms.
Top causes of death
According to the authority, colorectal cancer, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of death among men in the UAE. Before the age of 50 years, men are also more prone to hypertension than women. The health provider also recommended bone mineral density tests for men aged 60 years and older to check for the onset of osteoporosis.
Take charge
Mindful actions, including regular physical activity can reduce health risks for men. Seha said that there can be a 25 per cent reduction in heart attack risk among men who climb 50 stairs a day, or walk five city blocks. “Your health is in your hands,” Seha said.
Tips for a healthy life:
Make healthy food choices
Quit smoking
Seek medical advice
Get regular medical checks
Take care of your mental health