Abu Dhabi: More than 20 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Abu Dhabi after attending a wedding reception, Emarat Al Youm reported on Saturday.
According to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, the infected persons failed to adhere to social distancing while attending the reception, which resulted in them contracting the virus.
The centre warned the pubic against complacency in taking precautionary measures, calling on everyone to strictly adhere to preventive measures to maintain the safety of all.
In a video published on its social media platforms, the centre shared the story of the family that is strictly committing to precautionary measures and none of its members leaves the house unless necessary. One of the family members had visited his relatives to offer condolences but he contracted the virus from the deceased’s brother who was infected but showing no symptoms.
Some days later, the family held a ceremony to celebrate the engagement of their daughter but failed to adhere to social distancing during the event. Two weeks later, members of the family and their neighbours started to develop COVID-19 symptoms.
Earlier, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, warned against playing down the COVID-19 pandemic as if it is over, adding it is extremely dangerous for individuals to ignore social distancing and wearing masks.