Hatta's Al Rayyan Mosque is first place of worship to get LEED Zero Carbon certification

Mosque hits global benchmark
Al Rayyan Mosque in Hatta has become the world's first place of worship to be awarded the prestigious Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Zero Carbon certification, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced on Nov 9.
The LEED certification is awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). It recognises buildings that achieve net-zero carbon emissions during the course of their operations.
Al Rayyan Mosque achieved this by offsetting 175 per cent of its yearly carbon emissions.
In winning the coveted prize, it takes its third world record. In 2021, it became the first mosque globally to receive LEED Platinum certification under LEED v4. In 2014, it earned the LEED Zero Energy certification.
"The 2025 certification stands as a pioneering example of how places of worship can lead in environmental restoration and climate-positive design," says a statement by Dubai Media Office.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, expressed his pride in the achievement. He said: “Under the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we work to reach a greener future. At DEWA, we are proud to translate this vision into reality – advancing climate action, sustainable urban development and the UAE’s journey towards net zero. Al Rayyan Mosque contributes to creating a positive and sustainable impact on the environment, making it a model for sustainable, environmentally friendly buildings worldwide."
“Our efforts align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the comprehensive and sustainable development plan in Hatta. We are keen to fulfil all our economic, social and environmental commitments, and to support efforts to make Dubai an advanced and sustainable future city that relies on the latest technologies to preserve natural resources, enhance electricity and water efficiency, and improve quality of life. DEWA is among the first organisations in Dubai to adopt the concept of green buildings. Today, we have 10 green buildings with an LEED rating and are committed to increasing the number of sustainable buildings that take into account environmental aspects in their design and are powered by clean and renewable energy,” Al Tayer added.
