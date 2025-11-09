Hatta's Al Rayyan Mosque is first place of worship to get LEED Zero Carbon certification

“Our efforts align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the comprehensive and sustainable development plan in Hatta. We are keen to fulfil all our economic, social and environmental commitments, and to support efforts to make Dubai an advanced and sustainable future city that relies on the latest technologies to preserve natural resources, enhance electricity and water efficiency, and improve quality of life. DEWA is among the first organisations in Dubai to adopt the concept of green buildings. Today, we have 10 green buildings with an LEED rating and are committed to increasing the number of sustainable buildings that take into account environmental aspects in their design and are powered by clean and renewable energy,” Al Tayer added.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, expressed his pride in the achievement. He said: “Under the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we work to reach a greener future. At DEWA, we are proud to translate this vision into reality – advancing climate action, sustainable urban development and the UAE’s journey towards net zero. Al Rayyan Mosque contributes to creating a positive and sustainable impact on the environment, making it a model for sustainable, environmentally friendly buildings worldwide."

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.