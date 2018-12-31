6.13pm
RTA tweets: Please note that Roda Al Murooj intersection, on Happiness Street, has been closed. Please use alternative routes to reach the New Year's Eve celebrations: Al Khail Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Wasl Road and Jumeirah Road.
5.53pm
Crowds are moving towards Dubai Mall through the Dubai Metro entrance. A Dubai police officer said they have stopped entry for bachelors from one side. Those who are already in are sent in two separate lines to bachelors and family areas.
5.36pm
5.29pm
5.15pm
4.55pm
4.43pm
All entrances leading to Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard are now closed: Dubai Police
4.35pm
4.22pm
All entrances leading to Dubai Mall are now closed, Dubai Police tweets.
4.13pm
4.04pm
Dubai police closed Al Asayel Street at 4pm. Roads also closed from Oud Metha to Al Quoz Street on both sides.
3.50pm
Security barriers have been placed all across the Downtown area. There are crowds at some signals and crossings. Police cars have barricaded a few u-turns. First aid ambulances and cars are also at the location.
We're live!
It’s close, the final countdown to 2019, a brand new year. Time for new hopes, new dreams and new aspirations - in the UAE, home to nearly 200 nationalities.
2018 has been a mixed bag of surprises for many, but as the march of change continues, 2019 is like the shooting star for most. And what better way to tag on to that stardust than to be part of the very best of celebrations from around the UAE and the world.
Cultures, colours, fireworks and lights, everything will come together for the final show of 2018 – a razzmatazz of fierce display to beckon the New Year in.
It would be a crying shame if you miss any of it. Fret not, for Gulf News is here to give you live updates on the hour, by the hour.
So for Auld Lang Syne, say goodbye to 2018 and say Hala 2019 with gulfnews.com!
Our live reporting team at the Burj Khalifa: Shreya Bhatia and Falah Gulzar, Social Media Desk; Ali Al Shouk, Staff Reporter; Sajeela Saseendran, Staff Reporter