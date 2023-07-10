1. Want to work in UAE aviation sector? You can earn up to Dh43,000
56% of pilots in the Middle East believe salaries will increase over the next two years
2. Hijri New Year holiday announced in Oman
Thursday, July 20, 2023 will be a holiday for public and private sectors
3. Saudi Arabia: Hajj completion certificate available online
222,000 pilgrims converge on Medina since the end of Hajj rites
4. Man held over social media video in car showroom in UAE
Suspect accused of spreading sensationalist propaganda and public agitation
5. Nine types of paid leaves workers are entitled to in the UAEA
Annual leave, sick leave, public holidays, here is what the UAE’s Labour Law states