1. Want to work in UAE aviation sector? You can earn up to Dh43,000

56% of pilots in the Middle East believe salaries will increase over the next two years

Read more ➜

2. Hijri New Year holiday announced in Oman

Thursday, July 20, 2023 will be a holiday for public and private sectors

Read more ➜

3. Saudi Arabia: Hajj completion certificate available online

222,000 pilgrims converge on Medina since the end of Hajj rites 

Read more ➜

4. Man held over social media video in car showroom in UAE

Suspect accused of spreading sensationalist propaganda and public agitation

Read more ➜

5. Nine types of paid leaves workers are entitled to in the UAEA

Annual leave, sick leave, public holidays, here is what the UAE’s Labour Law states

Read more ➜